Chicago mayor planning to remove Christopher Columbus statue at Grant Park

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Grant Park, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

The controversial statue was the scene of a confrontation between Chicago Police and protesters last Friday that left several officers injured.

On July 17, a large group of protesters tried to bring down the statue, Chicago police said. Eighteen officers were injured during the demonstration as they were "providing security and protecting their First Amendment right to peaceful assembly," the department said in a statement.

Some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack officers, the statement said.

About 12 people were arrested and could potentially face charges that may include battery to a police officer, mob action, and/or other felonies, the statement added.

