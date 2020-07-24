LeBron James uses media interview after first scrimmage to 'shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

(CNN) Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the growing number of NBA players using their media availability to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid of her Kentucky apartment in March.

"I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said after the Lakers' played in a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

He is the latest NBA player to use his time with reporters to steer the conversation toward the Taylor case.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris only had one topic he would discuss on Monday during his session with the media.

"We want to make sure that (Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death, and that's all I got to say," Harris said.

