Cleveland Indians will talk with Native American leaders about team name, owner says

(CNN) Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as the franchise continues looking into the path forward for the team's name.

"We will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives," team owner Paul Dolan said in a statement.

Dolan said he had met with players and team manager Terry Francona who also want to help the team work through the process.

"Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality," Dolan said. "I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions."

Dolan said he would also meet with local leaders, and listen to the views of the fans, partners and employees.

