New Delhi (CNN) A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been raped in a Covid-19 treatment center in India, police said.

The alleged rapist was a 19-year-old fellow patient at the center in the capital, New Delhi, Parvinder Singh, an additional deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told CNN.

"The two did not know each other beforehand, the rape took place in an isolated area at the center and a 20-year-old man, a friend of the 19-year-old, assisted in the crime," Singh said.

The suspect and the alleged victim had tested positive for coronavirus and were patients at the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Chhatarpur, in the south of the city.

Police first registered the incident on July 16, when the girl's family reported the alleged attack.

