Lack of sleep can lead to irritability, lack of concentration and a whole host of issues that can make getting through the day miserable — for children and adults. While most parents know keeping a routine is important for children, with all the changes going on in the world right now, they may be struggling to keep a routine too. And that can impact sleep and mood for everyone in the family — if everyone is tired and cranky, it’s a recipe for a grumpy disaster of a day, or week.

“I think a lot of people are staying up late because of what’s going on, so I think it ends up becoming, you can get a new sleep cycle, a circadian rhythm, that can be a problem because now you’re going to bed later, you’re waking up later, you’re losing a routine,” explains New York City-based sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal. “I think setting up proper routines could be the No. 1 intervention for sleep and mood, waking up at the same time every day, going to sleep at the same time and so on.”

For children in particular, keeping a routine is so important, says New York City-based family psychologist Jennifer L. Hartstein. “Routine provides a sense of reliability and stability, helping children to know what to expect and when to expect it. As a result of routine, children can better manage their emotions and their reactions,” explains Hartstein. “It’s OK to have some flexibility within routines, as things do not always go as planned, and having that ongoing awareness of how things are going to run throughout a day really helps children find balance in their lives.”

How to help? Create a sleep routine for the whole family, which means getting up at the same time every day, taking the time to get dressed, eating at the same times and, of course, unwinding before bed.

Get up and go

“When we create a routine, our body adjusts to it, which allows us to sleep better overall,” says Hartstein. “Our anxiety is lower, which is often a significant factor in impaired sleeping. Additionally, our body appreciates going to bed at a similar time and waking up at a similar time.”

The first place to start is setting a regular wake-up time. While your phone may have an alarm, it’s helpful for many to keep their phone off their nightstand to be free of bedtime distractions. As an alternative, you can try these stand-alone alarm clocks that take your nights and mornings to the next level.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp ($199.95, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp

This 4-star-rated alarm clock takes your sleep and wake-up to the next level with a sunrise alarm, a bedroom sensor that tracks light levels and breathing programs to help you fall asleep.

Echo Spot — Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Spot — Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa

With more than 13,000 reviews, this Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock can wake you up with music and the weather as well as turn on your smart home to help you get your day started.

Leff Amsterdam Block Alarm Clock ($79; nordstrom.com)

Leff Amsterdam Block Alarm Clock

For the traditionalist, consider this streamlined alarm clock that comes in black, copper and silver.

Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer Alarm Clock — LittleHippo ($49.99; target.com)

Ready to Rise Children's Sleep Trainer Alarm Clock — LittleHippo

This high-rated alarm clock comes in four colors and uses lights and colors to teach kids when to stay in bed, and when to get up.

TooTa Kids Digital Alarm Clock ($11.99; amazon.com)

TooTa Kids Digital Alarm Clock

This seven-color night light and alarm clock displays the time clearly and also uses color cues and sounds to help children wake up.

Make a plan

One of the best ways to keep to a routine is to stick to a daily plan. “Knowing what comes next in our day is great,” says Hartstein. “Our emotions are more even, our physical state is better and our stress levels reduce when we know how to follow a schedule and have that structure.”

Planners for adults and charts for kids can help keep that structure.

2020-21 Kelly Ventura Academic Planner 8.5” x 11” ($12.99; target.com)

2020-21 Kelly Ventura Academic Planner 8.5" x 11"

Stay on track with your schedule and your kid’s schedule with this academic year planner that goes from June 2020 to June 2021.

Bando 12-Month Planner ($14; amazon.com or $28; macys.com)

Bando 12-Month Planner

Keep it analog with this simple planner in which you can write down a schedule and set your intentions for the day.

Kenson Parenting Solutions “I Can Do It!” Reward Chart ($19.99; target.com)

Kenson Parenting Solutions "I Can Do It!" Reward Chart

This 5-star-rated chart helps little ones track their chores throughout the week and easily fastens to the fridge or elsewhere with magnetic backing.

Kenson Kids On Track! Responsibility and Behavior System ($19.99; target.com)

Kenson Kids On Track! Responsibility and Behavior System

Perfect for older kids, this system lets kids and parents outline chores and responsibilities for the day.

Unwind in the evening

You’ll also want to create a routine or ritual you follow every night that will tell your brain and body it’s time to relax and rest.

“Our body knows how much rest we need, and a routine promotes that for all,” says Hartstein. “Lack of sleep is a significant factor in emotional dysregulation, so finding a solid sleep schedule is key.”

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray ($24.40, originally $29; amazon.com)

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Sleep in a bottle? Maybe not, but this bestselling sleep spray promises to scent your bed with a proven, natural aromatherapeutic.

Catherine Malandrino 2-Piece Golden Rose Home Fragrance Gift Set ($70; macys.com)

Catherine Malandrino 2-Piece Golden Rose Home Fragrance Gift Set

Double up on soothing scent with this candle and diffuser set, sure to set a sleepy mood in your bedroom.

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe ($98; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

Tell your body (and brain) it’s time to relax with this cozy, comfy robe that’s beloved by shoppers and is made from 100% Turkish cotton for a spa-like feel.

Micro Performance Fleece Critter Robe for Girls ($14, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Micro Performance Fleece Critter Robe for Girls

Little ones will love the relaxing ritual of slipping into a post-bath robe.

Carter’s Toddler Boys 1-Piece Cotton Striped Dinosaur Footie Pajama ($15, originally $20; macys.com)

Carter's Toddler Boys 1-Piece Cotton Striped Dinosaur Footie Pajama

Or tuck them into these adorable footie PJs that say it’s time for lights out.

Honeywell HCM350W Germ-Free Cool Mist Humidifier White ($61.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Honeywell HCM350W Germ-Free Cool Mist Humidifier White

Set yourself up for comfort with this nearly silent humidifier that will add moisture to your room.

Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle

Whether you believe in the stars or not, this candle will burn away the bad vibes of the day and send you off to sleep with the scents of lavender, mint, chamomile and more.

Lights Out Lavender Organic Tea | Calming Herbal Tea (starting at $5.09, originally $5.99; etsy.com)

Lights Out Lavender Organic Tea | Calming Herbal Tea

Herbal tea can be an excellent cue to tell your body it’s time for sleep. This bestselling blend from Etsy is infused with rest-inducing lavender.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite

If reading is part of your bedtime routine and you want to use a screen, the Kindle Paperwhite has adjustable brightness settings to help lull you to sleep.

A noise machine can also help set the mood for sleep. Find our picks here.

Seek help

If you’re having ongoing problems sleeping, it’s important to see a professional, Tal says. “If you’re unsure what your sleep issue is, seeing a sleep specialist can help answer this and help you figure out what to do,” he says. “So, seeing a cognitive behavioral therapist for insomnia. A therapist can actually really help you out.”

