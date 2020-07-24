Samsung is celebrating Black Friday in July in a major way. We’re talking discounts on TVs (including the 2020 QLED family), mobile devices and appliances, so if you’re in the market for any of these items, see below for a breakdown of the offers available.

TVs

65” Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV ($2,999.99, originally $3,499.99; samsung.com)

65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV

We’re kicking things off with TVs, and it’s safe to say that Samsung has many models to choose from. We recently took a closer look at the 2020 8K QLED line, specifically the entry-level Q800T. This TV delivers an incredibly sharp 8K picture that’s 16 times the resolution of HD and has a smart interface. We thought the price was a little high, but right now, it’s down to a highly reasonable $2,999.99 for the 65-inch model. Since this is an 8K TV, you’re also future-proofing yourself for a while.

Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (starting at $899.99, originally starting at $1,099.99; samsung.com)

Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

And if you’re not an early adopter, Samsung’s 4K QLED family doesn’t include any slouches. The entry-level Q60T line still delivers a full 4K Ultra High Definition experience in a broad range of sizes: 43 inches all the way up to 85 inches. The Q60T family starts at $529.99, and if you want a sharper picture with a better array of backlights, the higher-end Q80T is seeing some sharp discounts. Direct Full Array 8X will give you more control of contrasting colors and a strong depiction of blacks. The 65-inch Q80T is down to $1,499.99 from $1,799.99, and the smaller 49-inch is $200 off at $899.99.

The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (starting at $1,299.99, originally starting at $1,499.99; samsung.com)

The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Looking for a TV that’s also a talking point? The Frame, which doubles as a work of art on your wall, deserves your attention, and the 2020 line really steps up the quality. All models of the Frame are full 4K QLED UHD panels complete with support for HDR (high-dynamic range). Samsung has an Art Store from which you can choose a work of art for the TV to display while it’s turned off, and the TV’s frame edges are customizable and swappable, so you can find one that works best for your home. The 55-inch model is $200 off at $1,299.99, while the massive 75-inch is seeing a $400 discount at $2,599.99.

85” Class TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV ($1,799.99, originally $1,999.99; samsung.com)

85" Class TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

And lastly for TVs, Samsung’s more modest Crystal UHD family is seeing its first cuts of 2020. While these don’t get as vibrant or as sharp as a QLED, they do offer big value with a 4K UHD picture that supports HD. Colors still pack a punch and images are detail-filled. Notably, they feature a Crystal Processor 4K and run the Tizen Smart TV interface. The best part? You can get an 85-inch TU8000 Crystal UHD for $1,799.99. That’s $200 off from $1,999.99, and it will fill your wall.

Soundbars

HW-Q70T 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos / DTS:X

You can pair any of the above TVs with a soundbar, and two models from Samsung are seeing discounts. The HW-Q70T features a soundbar and subwoofer that work together to create a 3.1.2-channel setup, and it’s $300 off at $399.99. If you want Alexa built into the soundbar, like the Sonos Arc, you’ll want to go for the HW-Q800T, which is also a 3.1.2-channel setup. It’s $200 off at $699.99. Both of these pack support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

HW-Q70T 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos / DTS:X ($399.99, originally $699.99; samsung.com )

HW-Q800T 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos / DTS:X & Alexa ($699.99, originally $200; samsung.com)

Mobile devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch Actve2 and Samsung Galaxy S20

Over on the mobile side, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is discounted to $174.99 from $279.99. This smartwatch is running Samsung Tizen and can be used for calls, messages and of course, tracking your workouts. It also looks like a traditional watch with a round display. You can pair the watch with your current smartphone or upgrade to a new one. With a device trade-in, you can get a Galaxy S20 for as low as $499.99 or flip for the Galaxy Z Flip at $970. (For both, you need to meet the trade-in requirement.)

Galaxy Watch Active2 ($174.99, originally $279.99; samsung.com)

Appliances

25.1-Cubic-Foot 3-Door French Door Refrigerator With Family Hub and AirDresser

Samsung hasn’t forgotten about the home, either. Family Hub and non-Family Hub refrigerators are seeing up to 30% off. For instance, the 25.1-cubic-foot, three-door Family Hub refrigerator is $700 off at $1,999. Not only can you keep food cool, but with the touchscreen on the front you can order groceries, sync notes and even watch content. A non-Family Hub 27.4-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator is down to $1,349.

25.1-Cubic-Foot 3-Door French Door Refrigerator With Family Hub in Stainless Steel ($1,999, originally $2,699; samsung.com )

27.4-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel ($1,349, originally $1,499; samsung.com)

The coolest appliance in Samsung’s lineup right now, though, is the AirDresser, and even though it just started shipping, it’s $450 off at $1,049 — not to mention all the money you’ll save at the dry cleaners. The AirDresser freshens almost any clothing item by using stream and air to remove wrinkles, odors and even bacteria. We got to see this in action at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show and walked away pretty impressed.

AirDresser ($1,049, originally $1,499; samsung.com)

