Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on Aug. 5, but you don’t have to wait until then to reserve the next Galaxy Note. Currently, you can reserve your place in line to preorder what is expected to be the Note 20 and 20 Ultra. When you do so, you’ll receive a $50 credit on Samsung smartwatches, tablets and accessories when you preorder.

This isn’t a transaction, it simply means you’re putting your name on the list to be first in line, which means you’ll get the device sooner. You’re simply registering your name, email, ZIP code, phone number and carrier preference.

The next Galaxy will support AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular, along with unlocked versions. We’re expecting preorders to start shortly after Unpacked on Aug. 5. Once you lock in your preorder, you’ll score that $50 credit.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which launches on Aug. 7. But the tech giant is teasing five new devices at its Aug. 5 Unpacked Event.

CNN Underscored has a strong idea of what’s coming and is the place to be for all the news on what’s to come, how it stacks up and, of course, the best preorder deals.

We’ll start with a successor to the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+, which we hope receive features from the S20 family — notably 5G, sharper displays and more impressive cameras.

Alongside a pair of flagship smartphones, we expect a new Galaxy Watch and a new addition to Samsung’s true wireless earbuds portfolio, which we’ve heard are on the higher end of the spectrum and may possibly give the AirPods Pro a run for their money. To do that, they’ll need to keep the long battery life we saw on Galaxy Buds +, but will also need noise cancelation.

In the meantime, locking in a reserve for the next Galaxy can help you score those new earbuds or an updated Galaxy Watch at $50 off. It’s easy and takes less than five minutes.

Stick with CNN Underscored for all the news from Samsung’s Aug. 5 Unpacked.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed price at the time of publication.