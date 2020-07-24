(CNN)IP-DELIVERED VIDEO & CLOSED CAPTIONING: FAQs AND CONTACT INFORMATION
I have questions about closed captions. How do I get help?
For specific inquiries regarding closed captioning on programming delivered via our application or website, please contact:
Coree Ciamarra, Paralegal
Warner Media, LLC.
1050 Techwood Drive, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318-5604
Tel: 404-827- 3111
Fax: 404-878-4640
IPClosedCaptioning@turner.com
For captioning inquiries regarding any programming delivered via television, or inquiries regarding video described programming, please contact your pay television service provider.
How do I enable/disable closed captioning on this application/website?
We are committed to the provision of closed captioning for our deaf and hearing-impaired viewers, including through full compliance with all relevant FCC requirements regarding online captioning. To view closed captions on our application, simply tap the video while it is playing. You will see a button labeled "CC." Tap the "CC" button to turn closed captions on, and tap the "CC" button again to turn closed captions off. To use closed captioning on our website, simply hover over the video while it is playing. You will see a button labeled "CC." Click the "CC" button to turn closed captions on, and click the "CC" button again to turn closed captions off.