Prominent journalist denied bail as UN warns against 'pattern of intimidation' in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) A Zimbabwe court has denied bail for prominent journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who is facing charges of inciting citizens to "participate in public violence."

"He has been denied bail on the basis that he is a danger to the public and that, if he is released, he will continue advocating for violent protests," Chin'ono's representative, Beatrice Mtetwa, said.

"Justice delivery has been severely compromised. We will naturally be appealing to the High Court," she added.

Chin'ono was arrested Monday alongside opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, accused of encouraging citizens on social media to "participate in public violence" during a protest scheduled to take place next Friday.

Both Chin'ono and Ngarivhume -- who was also denied bail on Thursday -- have denied the allegations.

