To stop vote meddling, Western leaders have to want to do something about it

This was excerpted from the July 22 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The question is not whether Russia and China will try to influence Western elections -- it's whether Western governments have the wit and will to do something about it.

Even assuming that Trump in 2020 is interested in protecting American democracy before his own political interests, getting in position to repel such foreign attacks is an excruciating task. Republicans rebuffed attempts by the Obama administration four years ago to issue a bipartisan condemnation of Russia's actions.

And while US and UK security agencies took heat for not doing more to protect their countries from meddling, using spies to keep elections free and fair is a slippery slope: Look at how the reputations of the CIA and the FBI were damaged by the 2016 imbroglio.

Defending democracy requires leaders to protect truth, build national unity and elevate media sources that produce facts and not propaganda. Voters must pursue reality, rather than fantasies spun by unscrupulous leaders. Until then, adversaries of the West will always find weak points to exploit.