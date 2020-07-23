The week in 40 photos

President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, July 21. It was his first coronavirus briefing in nearly three months, and he warned that the pandemic is likely to worsen before improving. He continued offering belated encouragement to wear masks, at one point pulling out his navy blue face covering and claiming he had no problem strapping it on (though he did not during the briefing). "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said, adding later: "I'm getting used to the mask." Evan Vucci/AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Major League Baseball's season-opening game on Thursday, July 23. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West holds a presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19. He emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and his family, causing some media personalities and others on social media to speculate about West's well-being. Randall Hill/Reuters

People in Barcelona, Spain, wait to enter a beach that was closed by police on Saturday, July 18. Police closed access to a large area of the city's beaches due to the excess of people who ignored the urgings of authorities to stay at home amid a coronavirus resurgence. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Tiger Woods takes a divot during an approach at the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday, July 18. Darron Cummings/AP

Ditte Ankjaergaard holds garden snails Monday, July 20, at Nordic Snails, which produces and sells snail meat and snail caviar in Roskilde, Denmark. Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A mural of US Rep. John Lewis is seen on an Atlanta building on Saturday, July 18, a day after he died at the age of 80. Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime congressman, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Lou Seal, the mascot of the San Francisco Giants, holds up a sign that says "loud noises" during a preseason baseball game on Tuesday, July 21. Jeff Chiu/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II knights World War II veteran Tom Moore on Friday, July 17. Moore, 100, became a national celebrity by raising almost £33 million ($40 million) for the UK's National Health Service. Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

A wildfire burns near the Greek village of Galataki on Wednesday, July 22. Petros Giannakouris/AP

In this image taken from video, divers with the Italian Coast Guard work to free a sperm whaIe that had gotten caught in a fishing net on Sunday, July 19. Carmelo Isgro/MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo/Reuters

An employee from Reagan National Airport demonstrates how to disinfect an airplane Wednesday, July 22, in Arlington, Virginia. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

A man in London wears a face mask with the center removed during a protest against coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, July 19. Protesters were voicing their opposition to masks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would become compulsory to wear them in shops. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Jimmie Rivera, right, punches Cody Stamann during their UFC bout in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, July 16. Rivera won the bout via decision. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

People throw flaming debris over a fence at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse during protests in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, July 22. Noah Berger/AP

A Georgia state flag is draped over the casket of the Rev. C.T. Vivian as he lies in state at the Capitol building in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 22. Vivian, a civil rights leader who participated in the Freedom Rides and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., died last week at the age of 95. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

President Donald Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, July 23. Evan Vucci/AP

World leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, look over documents during a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, July 20. Leaders agreed to create a €750 billion ($858 billion) recovery fund to rebuild EU economies ravaged by the coronavirus crisis. John Thys/AFP/Pool/Getty Images

People in China's Hainan province watch a rocket lift off on Thursday, July 23. Tianwen-1, whose name means "Quest for Heavenly Truth," is China's first mission to Mars. The probe will orbit the planet before landing a rover on the surface. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Anastasija Sevastova returns a shot to Petra Kvitova during a pro tennis match that was played inside a former airport hangar in Berlin on Sunday, July 19. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, marries real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor Castle on Friday, July 17. Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi/AP

Basudev Mahapatra, a farmer in Sujanpur, India, found this yellow turtle while working in his fields on Sunday, July 19. Experts say the turtle's color is the product of albinism. Odisha Forest Department

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, and Crystal Palace's James McCarthy look back at the ball during a Premier League match in London on Thursday, July 16. Peter Cziborra/Pool/Reuters

Race car driver Robert Shwartzman, second from right, celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula 2 race in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, July 18. Dan Istitene/Formula 1/Getty Images

A worker measures a man's temperature before allowing him to enter La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, July 19. Esteban Felix/AP

People watch a movie at a cinema in Wuhan, China, on Monday, July 20. The Covid-19 illness was first reported in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China's Hubei province. Stringer/Getty Images

Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Costa trains in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, July 21. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood suspends herself in a giant birdcage outside Britain's central criminal court in London on Tuesday, July 21. She was making a high-profile plea to halt Julian Assange's possible extradition to the United States. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is thrown up in the air by his players after they secured the Spanish league title on Thursday, July 16. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A security guard looks at his phone while water is released from the Three Gorges Dam to relieve flood pressure in Yichang, China, on Sunday, July 19. STR/AFP/Getty Images

April Ross and Alix Klineman compete against Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes during the semifinals of the Monster Hydro Cup in Long Beach, California, on Sunday, July 19. Robert Beck/AVP/Getty Images

A waitress serves diners at the St. Moritz Hotel's socially distanced restaurant in Wadebridge, England, on Tuesday, July 21. The restaurant has 16 dining rooms. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

American tourist boat Maid of the Mist, top, glides past a Canadian vessel in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 21. The American boat was limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules. The Canadian boat was limited to just six passengers under Ontario's rules. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Billy Walters of the Wests Tigers celebrates after scoring a try against the Brisbane Broncos in Sydney on Friday, July 17. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday, July 18. Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Adriano Machado/Reuters

Pro wrestlers AZM and Starlight Kid put on a show in Tokyo on Friday, July 17. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jesus Torres digs a grave in McAllen, Texas, after a backhoe broke down at La Piedad cemetery on Monday, July 20. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A man finds relief from a fire hydrant on a hot day in New York City on Monday, July 20. Gabriele Holtermann/Sipa USA/AP