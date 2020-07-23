Washington's football team to call itself Washington Football Team until it settles on a new name

(CNN) The Washington NFL franchise, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, is officially going to change its name to the Washington Football Team.

The new team name is effective immediately, and it will remain in place "pending adoption of a new team name," the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

The name change comes after the team faced increased pressure to change its name due to its racist connotations, and the team announced on July 13 that it would be changing the team's name.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input," the statement reads.

"To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses."

Read More