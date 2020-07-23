Philadelphia police officer charged for pepper spraying Black Lives Matter protesters, prosecutors say

(CNN) A Philadelphia police officer is facing criminal assault charges for allegedly pepper spraying three protesters without provocation, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti is charged with one count of possession of an instrument of crime and three counts each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression all stemming from a June 1 Black Lives Matter protest, where a large number of demonstrators blocked traffic on the I-676.

Nicoletti was one of the police officers to respond to the scene.

CNN has attempted to reach Nicoletti for comment.

"The complaint alleges that Officer Nicoletti broke the laws he was sworn to uphold and that his actions interfered with Philadelphians' and Americans' peaceful exercise of their sacred constitutional rights of free speech and assembly," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

Read More