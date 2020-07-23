Massachusetts restaurant repeals a dress code policy banning durags and other items, after locals call it racist

(CNN) A Massachusetts restaurant owner has apologized and eliminated a dress code policy after garnering backlash from residents and local politicians, who called the policy racist.

Nathan Bill's Bar & Restaurant, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, had previously banned items such as durags and baggy pants as part of its dress code policy.

This is a local restaurant frequented by white police officers, where 14 cops were indicted for brutally beating four Black men. This sign appeared in their window shortly after we staged a protest there. It may as well say, "WHITES ONLY." pic.twitter.com/Xf2bDhIxwA

Following Swan's tweet, local officials and other community organizers gathered Saturday outside the restaurant to protest discriminatory business practices, including the dress code at Nathan Bill's.

Springfield Councilor At Large Tracye Whitfield, who helped organize the demonstration, wrote on Facebook that they aren't against dress code policies in general, just racist ones.

When reached for comment, Whitfield explained that the dress code clearly targeted the ways Black people dress, listing baggy tees, low pants and durags as examples.

"We felt that the sign was racist," she told CNN. "And we're not gonna tolerate any racism, any subliminal messages. We're not going to tolerate it anymore."

"I am currently ashamed of myself and offer my sincerest apologies for offending and not being more sensitive. I'm terribly upset with myself for not being more cognizant," Gossman said at the demonstration.

Whitfield, who attended the peaceful protest, confirmed to CNN that Gossman attended the demonstration and gave a speech denouncing the restaurant's previous policy.

Gossman took down the policy as soon as it started gaining traction online, she said, and met with the group -- including Whitfield -- privately to apologize as well. He also agreed to fully fund a "Black Lives Matter" mural outside Springfield City Hall, Whitfield said.

The dress code was first initiated years ago as an attempt to appease the city, which was cracking down on bars to curb violence happening at the time, Gossman told demonstrators. It was used after 10 p.m., when a D.J. and the late night crowd would come in. At the time, he said, the dress code was the norm and the status quo.

"Systemic racism is rampant in our society and following the norm and the status quo, although not intentional, is very much a part of the problem," he said. "I pride myself on not being a sheep following the herd, and I failed myself."

Gossman did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Whitfield said it was "a great gesture, with meaningful conversations and dialogue."

However, she said, "this is a message ... if organizations and businesses continue this, we're not going to take it. We're not going to be bartered."