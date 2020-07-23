A climber died after falling from the Dragon's Tail in Glacier National Park

(CNN) A climber died at Glacier National Park in Montana after falling several hundred feet from a ridge known as the Dragon's Tail.

The 20-year-old man, identified as Josh Yarrow, was attempting to retrieve a backpack on Tuesday evening when he fell, the National Park Service said in a statement

A climbing partner saw Yarrow fall and went to get help, according to the park service..

Park rangers received the accident report at about 7:45 p.m. and began a search and rescue operation. A rescue helicopter was able to recover Yarrow's body.

Yarrow was from Wichita, Kansas, and had gotten a summer job with a business in the West Glacier area, according to the statement.

