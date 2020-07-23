A climber died after falling from the Dragon's Tail in Glacier National Park

(CNN) A climber died at Glacier National Park in Montana after falling several hundred feet from a ridge known as the Dragon's Tail.

The 20-year-old man, who has not been identified, fell toward Hidden Lake on Tuesday evening, the National Park Service said in a statement . A helicopter search team was able to recover his body.

The Dragon's Tail is a steep, off-trail climbing route southwest of Reynolds Mountain. It's not far from Logan Pass, which is popular with visitors and the highest elevation in the park that can be reached by car.

The terrain is very rugged and drops off on either side of the ridge, a park service spokeswoman told CNN.

This is the second death at the park in recent weeks.

