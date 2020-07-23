Former University of North Carolina Wilmington professor who resigned amid controversy found dead in his home

(CNN) Mike Adams, the former University of North Carolina Wilmington professor who angered the campus community on Twitter, was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Adams was found dead and alone in his home during a welfare check at about 2 p.m., Jerry Brewer, a public information officer with the sheriff's department, told CNN. The investigation into his death is ongoing, Brewer said.

Adams' death comes less than a month after the university announced that he would retire following campus uproar over his tweets.

Adams, a former professor of criminology at UNCW, and author of "Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts 'Womyn' on Campus," was set to retire August 1, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said in a statement posted on the university's website.

"Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels," Sartarelli said. "We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020."

