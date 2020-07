Jeffrey Epstein's homes in New York and Palm Beach are for sale for a combined $110 million

(CNN) Two homes owned by Jeffrey Epstein and cited in court documents as some of the locations where Epstein was accused of sexually abusing young women are now for sale for a combined total of roughly $110 million, according to the properties' listing agents.

Epstein's Upper East Side mansion is listed at $88 million, according to a listing verified by Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The listing describes the sale as a "once in a life-time opportunity to own the largest single-family home in New York City."

A source familiar with the listing told CNN that the property would be the biggest townhouse sale in New York City history if it sells at its $88 million listing price, surpassing a $77.1 million sale last year.

The seven-story home on East 71st Street has 40 total rooms, including 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It has an unobstructed view of Central Park and is across the street from the Frick Collection museum, according to the listing.

"This historic landmark could easily present itself as a palatial consulate, embassy, foundation, or a museum to once again house some of the world's greatest works of art," according to the listing.

Read More