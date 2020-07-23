Dr. Fauci takes a break from fighting the pandemic to throw the first pitch of the MLB season

(CNN) Dr. Anthony Fauci is many things, most notably the country's top infectious disease expert and a highly trusted figure during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, he can add pitcher to his lengthy curriculum vitae.

Fauci threw the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season before the first game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

He took the mound at Nationals Park wearing a Nationals cap, jersey and, of course, face mask. The face mask highlighted that the Nationals are the defending World Series champions.

But the 79-year-old Fauci is a better doctor than pitcher as the right-hander threw high and quite wide of the plate.

