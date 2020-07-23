(CNN) Albert Broussard's intention to capitalize one letter in one word may impact millions of children around the US and how they learn about race.

Whether to capitalize the b in Black is also part of an ongoing historical debate on racial identification that dates back to sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois more than a century ago.

McGraw Hill is one of the country's largest K-12 textbook publishers that may use Black capitalized following protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25 after a White police officer was seen on video pressing his knee onto his neck.

The ultimate decision on whether a capitalized Black will be used in Broussard's revision will be made by McGraw Hill's internal staff editors, authors and academic advisers, which is a diverse group of people, the company told CNN over email. The publisher is "strongly considering it," McGraw Hill said.

Albert Broussard in his home in Texas. He is one of the most prolific textbook writers in the US.

"I just personally would like to see it capitalized because I think African American and Black are used interchangeably by most people in the population," Broussard said. "If you start children out thinking about Black or White or any group that way, that's how they will think about them for the rest of their lives."

McGraw Hill, Pearson and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt are purveyors of the final drafts of history. While it is unclear how many textbooks each company sells each year, more than $209 million worth of K-12 social studies books were sold in the US in 2018, according to data provided to CNN by the Association of American Publishers.

All three education companies are reviewing whether to use Black capitalized in their K-12 textbooks and educational materials, according to comments they provided to CNN.

Cengage, an education and technology company which has nearly a dozen different K-12 history programs and books in the US, has decided to capitalize Black.

"Cengage has undertaken a review of our textbooks and learning platforms for both higher ed and K-12 to evaluate our standards and practices. The capitalization of 'Black' and 'White' has been raised for consideration as part of this review, and is being adopted in texts where pertinent to the discussion, including the most recent edition of AP Human Geography," the company told CNN in a statement.

The company's decision has been praised by teachers and education experts alike.

The educational habits children develop can make a difference

A shift from using black to Black in K-12 textbooks is a step in the right direction, said Michael Hines , an associate professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Education.

"It's a recognition of the significance of the fact that Black people throughout the African diaspora share commonalities of history, culture and identity," Hines told CNN over email.

"It is very important, in my opinion, to use Black instead of black. In a very subtle way, black minimizes the importance of being Black. Because Black Americans were ruthlessly and abruptly cut off from their own national and ethnic identities, they don't have the privilege of attaching a homeland, spiritual or otherwise, to their American identity," Muñoz told CNN over email.

Many educators and experts agreed that the use of a capitalized Black in textbooks only works if teachers explain its importance. These sorts of classroom conversations can have a lasting impact on young impressionable minds, said Shawn Matson, a high school history teacher in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nkemka Anyiwo , a developmental psychologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, has studied how messages youth receive about race affect their development. These messages, also known as "racial socialization," play a significant role in how young people understand themselves, she told CNN through email.

Schools build the foundation of young people's knowledge and play a crucial role in the racial and sociopolitical socialization of young people, Anyiwo said.

While the longtime use of lowercase black in textbooks may seem minor, "it can operate as an implicit form of racial messaging that perpetuate Black inferiority," she added.

"We have to ensure that teachers have the competency to clearly explain the importance of and impetus behind the language transition," Anyiwo said. "Young people may not understand the significance of the transition without explicit conversations with teachers about the historical and political significance of 'Black' as identity and America's historical legacy of using 'black' as a tool to disenfranchise."

This is not the first time Black people have wanted a letter capitalized

Du Bois and Edward A. Johnson, the late teacher who was also the first Black member of the New York legislature, fought to change how descendants from Africa were written about and identified.

Educator William E. B. DuBois testifying on the UNCIO (United Nations Conference on International Organization) charter during hearings by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Du Bois campaigned vigorously for the capitalization of the word Negro roughly a century ago when it was the accepted term at that time, said Hines, the Stanford professor.

In 1910, the US Census included an item called "color or race" for the first time. The instructions permitted people to use "Mu" for mulatto and "Ot" for other and "B" was called "black," Pew Research Center reported . The word black "included "all persons who are evidently full blooded negroes."

Du Bois, one of the founders of the NAACP , started a letter-writing campaign in the 1920s calling on publications such as The New York Times to capitalize the letter N in Negro.

"I regard the use of a small letter for the name of 12 million Americans and 200 million human beings, as a personal insult," Du Bois wrote in the 1920s, according to the book " How to Be Good with Words ."

The Times turned Du Bois down in 1926 and eventually relented in 1930. The newspaper called the change "not merely a typographical change" but "an act in recognition of racial self-respect," The Times wrote earlier this month when it decided to capitalize Black.

Roughly 40 years before the Times changed its stance on Negro, Johnson published "A School History of the Negro Race in America from 1619 to 1890."

The book offers "sketches of slavery as it existed in the colonies — northern and southern" and describes the "accomplishments of some of the most distinguished slaves," the University of North Carolina wrote in a summary of the book.

Johnson's book was published in 1890. It implored teachers to adopt the use of Negro with a capitalized N.