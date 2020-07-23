6 summer drink recipes to help you beat the heat

(CNN)During hot summer days, there's nothing like a cold drink to keep us alert and hydrated.
And whether you're lying by the pool, bathing at the beach or trying to wind down from a sweat-inducing jog, it helps to sip a drink that is both delicious and refreshing.
Sometimes you might wish for a more exciting version of plain water, while other times you may simply want to drink your fruit instead of eating it. Good news: I've got you covered.
Here are six thirst-quenching summer beverage recipes for fruit- and herb-infused water, sangria, coffee and more that will keep you cool and healthy all season long.
That's right: These drinks are not only tasty. They are also loaded with skin-protective antioxidants like vitamin C and lycopene that may just help boost your SPF, too. Talk about a sweet sip!
The recipes are listed in order of increasing difficulty or time needed.
Lemon blackberry mint-infused water
Infusing blackberries, lemon slices and mint to water adds a fruity, refreshing flavor with very few calories. The lemon and blackberries contain vitamin C, an anti-aging antioxidant that helps protect skin from the sun's ultraviolet rays.
4 servings (8 ounces each)
2 lemons, sliced
1 cup blackberries
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
Fill a large pitcher with 32 ounces water. Add lemon slices, blackberries and a few mint leaves. Refrigerate overnight.
Pour into glasses and using the back of the fork or a muddler, squeeze some of the juice from lemon slices and crush blackberries slightly. You can also lightly chop the mint before adding it to the glass to release more of its flavor, or crush with a muddler in the glass.
Add ice before serving if desired.
Per serving (without eating fruit and mint after): 3.6 calories, 0 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 0.4 g sugars, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 2 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 10 IU vitamin A, 3.9 mg vitamin C, 0 mg vitamin E, 0 mg iron, 0 mg zinc
Per serving (eating fruit and mint after): 29 calories, 1.2 g protein, 7.1 g carbohydrates, 3.4 g fiber, 2.4 g sugars, 0.4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4 mg sodium, 41 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 546 IU vitamin A, 24.5 mg vitamin C, 0.5 mg vitamin E, 1.8 mg iron, 0.3 mg zinc
Grapefruit rosemary-infused sparkling water
This bubbly water infused with citrusy grapefruit and rosemary flavor will quench your thirst during hot summer days. Grapefruit offers a healthy dose of skin-protective vitamin C, which helps to rid the body of free radicals generated from the sun's UV rays that contribute to aging skin.
Vitamin C also offers anti-inflammatory benefits to skin, which helps to decrease the development of sunburn and may help decrease the risk of skin cancer. Rosemary is also a source of antioxidants, which act similarly to vitamin C in ridding the body of harmful free radicals.
4 servings (8 ounces each)
32 oz seltzer or sparkling water
2 small grapefruits, sliced
4 sprigs rosemary
Fill a large pitcher with seltzer. Add grapefruit slices and rosemary sprigs. Refrigerate overnight.
Pour into glasses and squeeze some of the juice from the grapefruit slices and crush the rosemary leaves slightly with your fingers to release some of their natural oils.
Add ice before serving if desired.
Per serving (without eating grapefruit after): 6.3 calories, 0 g protein, 1.4 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 1.4 g sugars, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 48 mg sodium, 12.6 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 0 IU vitamin A, 4 mg vitamin C, 0 mg vitamin E, 0 mg iron, 0.2 mg zinc
Per serving (eating grapefruit after): 32 calories, 0.6 g protein, 8.1 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 48 mg sodium, 23 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 927 IU vitamin A, 34, 4 mg vitamin C, 0 mg vitamin E, 0.1 mg iron, 0.3 mg zinc
Rosé sangria
This sweet fruit-filled sangria combines rosé wine and seltzer with lemons, oranges strawberries and apples. Sipping it will help boost your intake of vitamin C, which in addition to promoting skin health also helps to keep our immune system strong.
Most rosé (and white) wines are lower in alcohol and contain fewer calories than most red wines, making the blush-colored wine a lighter source of alcohol for a mixed drink.
If you want to create a kid-friendly sangria, simply substitute white grape juice in place of the rosé.
6 servings (about 5 ounces each)
1 750 milliliters bottle rosé wine (or 3 cups white grape juice for nonalcoholic version)
1 lemon, sliced
1 orange, sliced
1 cup strawberries, sliced
1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
1 cup seltzer or sparkling water
Fill a large pitcher with rosé and combine with lemon slices, orange slices, strawberry slices and apple slices. Refrigerate overnight.
Add seltzer just before serving.
Per serving (alcoholic version): 142 calories, 1 g protein, 13.9 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 0.2 g fat, 0