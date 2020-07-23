6 summer drink recipes to help you beat the heat

(CNN) During hot summer days, there's nothing like a cold drink to keep us alert and hydrated.

And whether you're lying by the pool, bathing at the beach or trying to wind down from a sweat-inducing jog , it helps to sip a drink that is both delicious and refreshing.

Sometimes you might wish for a more exciting version of plain water, while other times you may simply want to drink your fruit instead of eating it. Good news: I've got you covered.

Here are six thirst-quenching summer beverage recipes for fruit- and herb-infused water, sangria, coffee and more that will keep you cool and healthy all season long.

That's right: These drinks are not only tasty. They are also loaded with skin-protective antioxidants like vitamin C and lycopene that may just help boost your SPF, too. Talk about a sweet sip!