(CNN) Ahhh, summer! As the season approaches, I look forward to getting my fill of local succulent strawberries and blueberries, tender asparagus, tasty tomatoes, juicy peaches and watermelon and sweet summer corn.

One of my favorite aspects of the long-awaited summer season is the opportunity to visit local farms and enjoy this fresh produce that not only tastes extra-delicious but is loaded with healthful plant compounds that can help fight disease. In fact, while it hasn't been scientifically proven, I think locally grown produce is likely more nutritious than the conventionally grown kind.

And while you can, by all means, savor them solo, farm-fresh fruits and veggies also make for winning ingredients in light summer meals and snacks that are healthy and waistline-friendly.

So there's no arguing that summertime is an easy time to consume your 1 1/2 to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables each day . (One cup of fruit or 100% fruit juice, or ½ cup of dried fruit count as 1 cup of fruit, while 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice, or 2 cups of raw leafy greens count as 1 cup of vegetables).

If you're looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite seasonal produce, below are seven simple and delicious summer recipes that are loaded with health and sun-protective benefits. Chances are, they are probably not only a treat for your taste buds -- your kids just might enjoy them, too!