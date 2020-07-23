(CNN)Ahhh, summer! As the season approaches, I look forward to getting my fill of local succulent strawberries and blueberries, tender asparagus, tasty tomatoes, juicy peaches and watermelon and sweet summer corn.
One of my favorite aspects of the long-awaited summer season is the opportunity to visit local farms and enjoy this fresh produce that not only tastes extra-delicious but is loaded with healthful plant compounds that can help fight disease. In fact, while it hasn't been scientifically proven, I think locally grown produce is likely more nutritious than the conventionally grown kind.
And while you can, by all means, savor them solo, farm-fresh fruits and veggies also make for winning ingredients in light summer meals and snacks that are healthy and waistline-friendly.
So there's no arguing that summertime is an easy time to consume your 1 1/2 to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables each day. (One cup of fruit or 100% fruit juice, or ½ cup of dried fruit count as 1 cup of fruit, while 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice, or 2 cups of raw leafy greens count as 1 cup of vegetables).
If you're looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite seasonal produce, below are seven simple and delicious summer recipes that are loaded with health and sun-protective benefits. Chances are, they are probably not only a treat for your taste buds -- your kids just might enjoy them, too!
Watermelon mint gazpacho
This refreshing summer soup is similar to a classic gazpacho but has added sweetness from watermelon and coolness from mint. It has only 73 calories per serving and about 3 grams of fiber, making it a slimming and satisfying treat.
Tomatoes and watermelon in the gazpacho are loaded with lycopene, a red pigment with antioxidant properties that may help protect skin from sunburn and skin aging. And cucumbers are a water-rich, low-calorie food that can help you stay hydrated during hot summer days.
6 servings
1 lb. tomatoes (about 4 large tomatoes)
5 cups cubed watermelon
1 English cucumber, peeled
3 cloves garlic
1⁄2 cup red onion, chopped
1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
1/4-cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste
1⁄2 packed cup fresh mint
Pepper to taste
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Per serving: 73 calories, 2.3 g protein, 17.4 g carbohydrates, 2.6 g fiber, 11.2 g sugars, 0.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 396.8 mg sodium, 45.6 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 1697.8 IU vitamin A, 27.6 mg vitamin C, 0.5 mg vitamin E, 1.6 mg iron, 0.5 mg zinc
Source: lisadrayer.com
Portobello burger with tomato-onion jam
Looking to eat less meat and more plants? This juicy portobello mushroom burger is a tasty meat-free alternative to a hamburger and can serve as a vegetarian option for a summer barbecue.
Mushrooms are low in calories, rich in antioxidants and are one of the few natural foods sources of vitamin D. Roasting the mushrooms helps to give them a meaty and juicy flavor.
The tomato onion jam replaces traditional ketchup and is rich in lycopene, which is more readily absorbed when the tomatoes are cooked. The jam is sweet while infused with tomato, onion and garlic flavors. You can use 1 cup of canned diced tomatoes in place of fresh.
4 servings
For the tomato-onion jam:
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 large Vidalia onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb. tomatoes (about 5 large tomatoes), chopped
1⁄4 packed cup brown sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
For the portobello burgers:
4 portobello mushrooms, stemmed and patted dry
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 tablespoon honey
1 clove of garlic, minced
To assemble:
1 cup arugula
4 whole wheat buns, toasted
In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until browned. Add garlic and sauté for another minute. Add in tomatoes, brown sugar and salt, and cook for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until almost all of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with tinfoil. In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey and garlic. Pour this mixture over the mushrooms, spreading it on both sides.
Place mushrooms on baking sheet stem side up and bake for 15 minutes. Flip and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes.
Place arugula on bottom half of bun, followed by mushroom and a large spoonful of tomato-onion jam. Top with the other half of the bun.
Per serving: 309 calories, 4.4 g protein, 52.1 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 24.4 g sugars, 6.7 g fat, 1.2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0.5 mg cholesterol, 833 mg sodium, 156.9 mg calcium, 0 g omega-3 fats, 1163.4 IU vitamin A, 23.1 mg vitamin C, 0.6 mg vitamin E, 2.5 mg iron, 0.8 mg zinc
Source: lisadrayer.com
Blueberry balsamic glazed salmon
Here's a new culinary combination that can fit nicely into a summer menu: salmon with a blueberry topping! In this dish, salmon is covered with a sweet, tangy, blueberry glaze that has hints of spicy ginger.