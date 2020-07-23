Need a new smartphone? Amazon is phoning in a deal on a Samsung phone for one day only: The Galaxy S10e is on sale for $499 — that’s $200 off of the normal price, and an all-time low price on this particular smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10e ($499, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is a year old, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in features and capabilities. It boasts a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which will be plenty sharp and bright. The screen is flat, instead of rounded on the edges like the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. There’s a microSD card slot that supports an additional 512GB of storage.

There’s a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone (where you naturally place your thumb) that makes unlocking your phone or signing into secure apps a simple process. For those who have tried a certain phone with a fingerprint sensor under the display and came away frustrated, the S10e should eliminate that issue.

It also features a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and two rear-facing cameras. One is a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens for your normal, everyday photos. Then there’s a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to capture more of your surroundings without having to back up. You’ll also be able to capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S20, the company also announced that the Galaxy S10 lineup was sticking around, but would see price reductions. The 128GB Galaxy S10e, for example, was priced at $599. And because of Thursday’s sale, you can get double the storage for $100 less than that.

The deal is good through the end of the day or as long as Amazon can keep it in stock, so order your Galaxy S10e right now.

