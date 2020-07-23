We’ve seen many deals on MacBook Pros as of late, and they’re always reliable choices for new laptop purchases. But if you’re not a Mac user, Microsoft has something for you too: This time around, there are deals to be had on all configurations of the flexible, portable Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at the Microsoft Store, just in time for school to come back in session.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch to 15-inch models, various configurations (starting at $799.99, originally starting at $999.99; microsoft.com)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 PHOTO: Microsoft

With this deal, you can save up to $400 on a variety of configurations on both 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen models, starting from $799.99. No matter what size or set of options you choose, you’re getting a dependable, travel-friendly laptop that’s perfect for on the go. Don’t expect it to be your go-to gaming machine, but it can certainly handle most anything you need to throw at it productivity-wise.

When we reviewed the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 3580U processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, we were extremely impressed by its accurate PixelSense touchscreen and “vivid vibrancy” when it came to streaming content and viewing photographs. It also turns on nearly immediately, which is a plus for anyone looking to use it on the go. We also found it can “handle productivity tasks with ease” and offers “sleek design and solid battery life.”

All versions of the 13.5-inch Laptop 3 come packing an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256GB of solid-state storage. Upgrading to the 15-inch version gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 or 7 3580U processor as well as 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of solid-state storage.

The cheaper options, such as the 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 option with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, start at $799.99, which means you save $200 off its base price of $999.99. On the other end of the spectrum, the most souped-up version of the 13.5-inch laptop will run you about $1,999 instead of $2,399.99, which still saves you a pretty penny.

There are four different colors and two different materials to choose from, including sandstone (metal), black (metal or fabric), cobalt blue (Alcantara) and platinum (metal or Alcantara). Availability depends, however, on the configuration you opt for.

If you choose, you can bundle your Surface Laptop 3 with one year of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete two-year extended warranty options at the Microsoft Store, though that will impact your final price tag. You also get free two- to three-day shipping and free returns within 60 days via the Microsoft Store.

