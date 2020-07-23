With much of the country avoiding daily trips to the market, more and more of us are getting creative in the kitchen and finding new ways to stretch meals — and value.

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to make a lot of meals out of one thing? A roast turkey or chicken can easily be turned into two or three meals, whether you roast it yourself or get a rotisserie bird at your local market. But with the warm weather of summer blazing, everyone is probably a little burned out on pot pies and roasts. So read on for some creative ways to use up the bird with new summer-inspired flavors you’ll love from the Tucson, Arizona-based author of “Taste of Tucson,” Jackie Alpers.

Quick & Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Quick and easy Tortilla Soup. Recipe and food photography from the "Taste of Tucson" cookbook by Jackie Alpers PHOTO: Jackie Alpers/Jackie Alpers

“The Sonoran version of tortilla soup features crushed tortilla chips and melted cheese anchored in a clear broth that is seasoned with garlic, green chiles and Mexican oregano,” says Alpers. “I use shredded roasted or rotisserie chicken so that it’s ready in about 30 minutes. If you can’t find RO-TEL in your neck of the woods, you can substitute it with 1 cup diced tomatoes and 1/4 cup canned diced green chiles.”

This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large saucepan or stockpot, heat the olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook for 1 minute. Add the RO-TEL and the shredded chicken; cook for about 3 minutes to meld the flavors. Add the broth, Mexican oregano, Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, pepper, cumin and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and season with additional seasoned salt to taste. To serve, put 2 to 3 tablespoons of cheese into the bottom of each wide, shallow bowl. Ladle in the soup. Let diners pile on their own crushed tortilla chips and diced avocado. Chiltepin chiles and crushed red pepper flakes will add more heat but less flavor than salsa, so offer both as options.

Tasty taquitos

Jackie Alpers' chicken taquitos from the "Taste of Tuscon" cookbook PHOTO: Jackie Alpers

If you have just a little bit of bird left, you can make tasty little fried taquitos, which are small tortillas wrapped around a bit of meat and cheese and deep-fried. “Great way to use up an unspecified amount of chicken or turkey,” explains Alpers. “Each taquito uses about 2 tablespoons of seasoned chicken or turkey so you can simply make a varying amount of taquitos based on how much you have on hand and how hungry you are. Make just a couple taquitos for a snack, or enough for a crowd.”

Stock up

Chicken stock is a delicious way to use up vegetable scraps and chicken bones. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you’ve exhausted most of the meat on the bird, it’s time to make some delicious stock. You can use it as a base for soup, to cook grains and pasta or as the base for pot pie. Some people even drink homemade broth as a nourishing treat.

Just separate the bones so that they will fit in a slow cooker or Dutch oven with any vegetables and aromatics you have on hand — think carrots, potatoes, onions, rosemary, thyme — then add salt and pepper and cover with water. For the best results, simmer the whole thing on low for at least eight hours, then strain out the broth into containers for the fridge or the freezer. You can also freeze in an ice cube tray to create easy-to-use flavor bombs.

