Summer is here, and that means it’s time to refresh your bathing suit collection. Given the current economic forecast, no one is looking to spend a bundle on anything these days — especially on bathing suits, which, let’s face it, often don’t last more than one season.

The great news is that there are a ton of totally cute, high-quality bathing suits out there priced under $50. With the season’s hottest trends — from ribbed fabrics and tank-inspired tops to high-cut bottoms and animal prints galore — in mind, our list includes 25 bikinis, midkinis (yes, that’s a thing now) and one-pieces that pretty much every woman needs in her closet this summer. Did we mention that they start at just six bucks? Yes, really. Check out our favorites below.

Convertible Bandeau Underwire Swim Top for Women ($17.50, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Convertible Bandeau Underwire Swim Top for Women

Just darling for the Fourth of July and all summer long, this bandeau with detachable straps is available in polka dots as well as black and sunshine yellow. Matching high-waist bottoms are also available.

The Naomi Tie-Front Bikini Top ($29.99, originally $38; modcloth.com)

The Naomi Tie-Front Bikini Top

A perfectly sunny striped bikini top (with matching high-waisted bottoms) is the ultimate summer uniform.

H&M Swimsuit With Padded Cups ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Swimsuit with Padded Cups

Tie-dye is having a moment, and if you want in on the trend, snag this one-piece. With an ultra-simple silhouette, the fully-lined suit is low-cut in the front and back and features adjustable straps that can be fastened multiple ways (we’re definitely crushing on the criss-cross option). It comes in a black-and-white zebra print and sparkly gold pattern as well. A note: Reviews say it runs small, so be sure to size up.

The Amy Crop Bikini Top ($34.99, originally $59; modcloth.com)

The Amy Crop Bikini Top

We’re super into this sunshine yellow bikini with button accents. Peep the amazing high-waisted bottoms, too.

Xhilaration Plus Size Seersucker Flounce Bikini Top ($19.99; target.com)

Xhilaration Plus Size Seersucker Flounce Bikini Top

How do you make a bandeau top even more alluring? You add some flounce, which is exactly what Xhilaration did with this preppy top, available in sizes 14 to 24. Pair with the coordinating Hipster Bikini Bottoms ($16.99; target.com), which have a mid-rise and sexy-meets-cute cutouts on the side. Looking for this suit in a smaller size? Go here.

Square-Neck Swimsuit for Women ($22.50, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

Square-Neck Swimsuit for Women

This chic square-neck one-piece comes in trendy rust, leopard print, black and white.

CocoShip Retro 50s Halter High Waist Bikini Set (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

CocoShip Retro 50s Halter High Waist Bikini Set

Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe with this set, which features a halter neck and high-waist bottom. Available in all kinds of floral prints, as well as retro polka dots.

Draper James x Lands’ End Women’s Ruffle V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($80.99, originally $99.95; landsend.com)

Draper James x Lands' End Women's Ruffle V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Influencers near and far are obsessed with this one-piece from the limited edition Draper James (yep, that’s Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand) and Lands’ End collaboration. Available in three colors — navy, red and pink — the suit has built-in UPF 50 and normally costs nearly a hundred bucks, but is majorly on sale right now.

Cross-Front Swim Top for Women ($17.50, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Cross-Front Swim Top for Women

This innovative bathing suit top is great for larger busts, or for those who want to fully cover their shoulders.

Aerie Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit ($21.98, originally $54.95; aerie.com)

Aerie Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Like something straight out of Nantucket, this crisp one-piece has all the details we love. Ruffles? Check. Halter tie? Check. Cutesy cutout? Check! Made from recycled fibers, the suit is eco-friendly, too. More to know: It has a full-coverage booty.

Summersalt The Voyager Bikini Top ($50; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The Voyager Bikini Top

Famous for its one-shoulder Sidestroke suit, Summersalt also makes a slew of super cute bikini separates that are worth the investment. We’re partial to this color-blocked top with spaghetti straps that is super supportive for busts both big and small, and it comes in sizes 2 through 22. Available in nine colorways, the top can be paired with Summersalt’s matching High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom ($45; summersalt.com), and we also suggest the brand’s totally-on-trend Perfect Palazzo Pant ($80; summersalt.com).

New York & Company Grommet-Accented Midkini Top ($38.46, originally $54.95; nyandcompany.com)

New York & Company Grommet-Accented Midkini Top

In case you missed it: New York & Company offers swimwear now! Full of cute prints and styles, we’re loving this hot orange “midkini” top that offers just the right amount of coverage. Pair it with the matching High-Waisted Grommet-Accented Bikini Bottoms ($27.47, originally $54.95; nyandcompany.com) for a perfect summer combo.

Textured Belted O-Ring Secret-Slim Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit ($28.50, originally $56.99; oldnavy.com)

Textured Belted O-Ring Secret-Slim Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit

Straight out of a James Bond film, this one-piece is accented with a twisted belt and cute tortoise shell buckle.

Tempt Me Women High-Waisted Bikini Set (starting at $19.98; amazon.com)

Tempt Me Women High-Waisted Bikini Set

Available in more than 40 color and pattern combinations, the set features a double-ruffled flounce bandeau top paired with a high-waisted bottom, complete with a cutout. Removable straps are included, and the set comes in sizes XS to 20.

Women’s Lace-Up Scallop One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol ($34.99; target.com)

Women's Lace-Up Scallop One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol

With a sweet scalloped edge and tie at the top, this suit can double as an adorable suit or an adorable top with pants or a skirt.

Lively The Bralette ($45; wearlively.com)

Lively The Bralette

Lively recently entered the bathing suit game, and like its lingerie — the brand’s no-wire strapless bra is a cult-favorite — the fit is perfection. We’re obsessed with this bathing bralette that is sexy and sporty at once and comes in five cute prints. Match it with the brand’s Bikini ($45; wearlively.com) for a complete look.

Twist-Front Underwire Plus-Size Swim Top ($17.50, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Twist-Front Underwire Plus-Size Swim Top

A retro-style top with a twist and little peek-a-boo cutout.

Aerie Strappy Back One Piece Swimsuit ($24.97, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Aerie Strappy Back One Piece Swimsuit

Channel your inner prepster with this one-piece from Aerie. Featuring removable cups and a full-coverage bottom, the suit’s strappy back can be adjusted for fit, and it comes in neutral camo print, too.

J. Crew Scalloped Ruffle French Bikini Top (starting at $39.99, originally $72; jcrew.com)

J. Crew Scalloped Ruffle French Bikini Top

We’re just going to go ahead and declare this suit to be the absolute girliest on our list — which is exactly why we love it. Featuring ruffles, lace and a cutesy gingham pattern (it comes in navy, too), the top can be paired with J.Crew’s matching High-Waisted Bottoms ($16.99, originally $56; jcrew.com) or the Scalloped Ruffle Bikini Bottoms ($34.99, originally $54; jcrew.com), depending on how much coverage you’re looking for. More to know: Get an extra 40% off with the code HISUMMER.

H&M Cut-Out Swimsuit ($34.99; hm.com)

H&M Cut-Out Swimsuit

Let us count the ways we love this flowery suit. With adjustable straps, removable padding and a perfectly-placed cutout, the one-piece is a summertime dream. Bonus: It comes in white lace, too.

Zaful Cinched Tie-Dye Two Piece Swimsuit ($12.99, originally $34.52; zaful.com)

Zaful Cinched Tie-Dye Two Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is proof that bikinis can be sexy and sweet all at once. The crop top provides a bit more coverage and the high-cut bottoms can make the legs appear longer. The best part, however, is that you get both pieces for just under 13 bucks.

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit

Available in more than 30 different prints, shoppers love this one-piece. With a cutout down the middle that’s covered in mesh, it looks just as chic in black as it is in a vibrant tropical print.

Pink Queen Women’s Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Pink Queen Women's Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

Yes, this bikini set is about as simple as they come, but hey, there’s something to say about a classically good suit. Available in 20 colors, fabrics and patterns, the bikini’s top comes with removable pads and straps, while the booty-baring bottom is perfectly on-trend.

Looking for more coverage on top? Get the tank version of the suit here.

Kona Sol Floral Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99; target.com)

Kona Sol Floral Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

Epitomizing summer with its pretty Hawaiian print, this swimsuit has built-in cups and a delightful flounce detail at the bust. The best part, however, is the fact that it’s strapless — no tan lines!

Aerie Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top ($20, originally $34.95; ae.com)

Aerie Wide Strap Scoop Bikini Top

Sports bra-inspired bikini tops are en feugo this summer, and we love this wide-strap scoop version from Aerie that is great for bigger busts (it comes in sizes XSS-XXL). Available in four whimsical prints, the top can be paired with the brand’s High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($20, originally $29.95; ae.com) or the skimpier Knot Bikini Bottom ($20, originally $29.95; ae.com)

New York & Company Off-the-Shoulder Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($55.96, originally $79.95; nyandcompany.com)

New York & Company Off-the-Shoulder Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

We’re also loving the tropical vibes this girly suit from New York & Company is serving up. The extra-long flounce provides extra arm coverage, while the torso cutouts amp up the sexy factor.

Draper James x Lands’ End Women’s Scoop Neck Tugless One Piece Swimsuit ($44.09, originally $69.95; landsend.com)

Draper James x Lands' End Women's Scoop Neck Tugless One Piece Swimsuit

Also part of the Draper James and Lands’ End collab is this adorable one-piece that comes in the style that Lands’ End is probably best known for — the “tugless,” which stays put and requires zero readjusting throughout the day. The suit is extra-durable, too, resisting breakdown from chlorine, sunscreen, UV rays and sweat. More to know: It’s available in navy floral and gingham prints as well, and has lower-cut leg openings that provide more coverage.

H&M Padded Bandeau Bikini Top ($5.99; hm.com)

H&M Padded Bandeau Bikini Top

We’re going to go ahead and say it: Green is the hottest color of the summer and this lightly-hued bandeau is a no brainer at just $6. Available in pink, yellow and purple, the top can be paired with H&M’s high-waisted Brazilian Bikini Bottoms ($12.99; hm.com) to complete the look.

Zaful Reversible Leopard Heart Valentine One-Piece Swimsuit ($15.86, originally $26.19; zaful.com)

Zaful Reversible Leopard Heart Valentine One-Piece Swimsuit

You know what speaks to us? Products that work overtime — and this reversible suit does just that. Boasting an adorable yellow leopard print pattern on one side and a cutesy heart print on the other, the sunny suit is perfect for a weekend getaway when your suitcase simply won’t let you overpack.

Cupshe Falbala Design Bikini Set (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Cupshe Falbala Design Bikini Set

This suit combines the hallmarks of what a woman wants from a bathing suit — a comfy high-waisted bottom (with ruching, no less!), paired with an ultra-flouncy top so you never have to worry about falling out of it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.