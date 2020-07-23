This summer is all about functionality and comfort, especially when it comes to your work-from-home looks. If you’re over spending the day in pajamas, say hello to cozy pieces from Aerie that will have you looking and feeling stylish throughout the day. Now through Saturday, July 25, snag new arrivals from the brand for 25% off.

From undies to tank tops, this American Eagle sibling is dedicated to providing comfortable yet cute apparel, swimwear, activewear and more to women of all shapes and sizes. Stock up for the entire year on items made from fabrics that are super soft and work for both summer and the chillier months ahead.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from Aerie’s new arrival collection, but don’t stop there. Browse for yourself, and choose from an array of new styles that will perfectly match your homebody vibe.

Aerie Ribbed Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($26.21, originally $34.95; ae.com)

Aerie Ribbed Henley Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This long-sleeve tee is a snap — literally — with snap detail, curved hem and cute cuffs.

Aerie Boyfriend Voop Oversized T-Shirt ($18.71, originally $24.95; ae.com)

Aerie Boyfriend Voop Oversized T-Shirt

This online exclusive boyfriend tee comes in 13 color options to mix and match. Choose a color for every day of the week!

Offline Real Me Tank ($29.96, originally $39.95; ae.com)

Offline Real Me Tank

Log off from a long day and catch some sun rays in the racerback Offline Real Me Tank. This top, made from nylon and elastane, is designed to provide a snug and weightless feel.

Offline Goals High Waisted Pocket Legging ($41.21, originally $54.95; ae.com)

Offline Goals High Waisted Pocket Legging

These leggings are perfect for that quick workout break in between meetings. Did we mention they have pockets?

Offline The Hugger High Waisted Ribbed Legging ($44.96, originally 59.95; ae.com)

Offline The Hugger High Waisted Ribbed Legging

Show yourself some love with the Hugger High Waisted Ribbed Legging. Brushed inside and out for extra softness, this pair’s ribbed and shine details add extra flair.

Offline OG Ribbed Bike Short ($22.46, originally $29.95; ae.com)

Offline OG Ribbed Bike Short

Picture this: the Offline OG Ribbed Bike Short, a T-shirt and a cute pair of sneakers (or fuzzy slippers) for a perfect WFH vibe.

Aerie Knit Tiered Maxi Dress ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Aerie Knit Tiered Maxi Dress

We love the effortlessness of this maxi dress. It’s simple and easy to slip on no matter what your day has in store.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.