All charges dropped against Red Bull heir accused in death of police officer, Thai Police say

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Charges have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire, Vorayud Yoovidhya, related to the death of a Thai policeman in 2012, Thai police say.

Colonel Sampan Luangsajjakul of the Royal Thai Police told CNN "we were informed by Office of Attorney General about their final decision not to indict Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya on June 12. So we have proceeded to inform him (Yoovidhya) about the decision and the revocation of arrest warrant."

Thai police officers inspect a Ferrari owned by Vorayud Yoovidhya in Bangkok, in September 2012.

A letter sent to Yoovidhya at his home in Bangkok by Thonglor Police Station and seen by CNN says: "Office of the Attorney General have decided to acquit Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya on all charges." National Police Commissioner "has not objected the decision" and "we have proceeded to revoke arrest warrant." The document didn't elaborate.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 28, was behind the wheel of his Ferrari on September 3, 2012, when it collided with an on-duty policeman on a motorbike in downtown Bangkok leading to the death of the police officer. Yoovidhya was subsequently charged with drink driving, negligent death and committing a hit and run.

CNN has reached out to Red Bull for comment.