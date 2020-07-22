You like leftovers? Turns out foxes 42,000 years ago did, too

(CNN) Humans aren't the only creatures who love leftovers. It turns out foxes during the Ice Age had a craving for them, too.

Arctic foxes ate food scraps left by humans around 42,000 years ago, according to a new study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE journal.

Researchers studied fox remains dating back to the ice age found at archaeological sites in southwest Germany and discovered that foxes ate similar foods to humans during that time.

Homo sapiens hunted animals for food during the ice age, and human hunting habits gave the foxes an easy food source, according to Chris Baumann, a research associate and doctoral candidate at the University of Tübingen in Germany and one of the study authors.

"Foxes are very flexible and opportunistic in their diet," Baumann said. "They use the resources that are easiest to access."

