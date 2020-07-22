Tropical Storm Gonzalo sets a record as it churns toward the Caribbean

(CNN) Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was around 1,250 miles east of the southern Windward Islands on Wednesday morning, packing winds of 45 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

"Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh) is expected to strengthen some, although it will remain a tropical storm as it nears the Windward Islands this weekend," CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.

The storm may fizzle after it moves over the islands, as many models are indicating, or it could continue to intensify into a hurricane by next week. It's still a little too early to tell exactly what it will do.