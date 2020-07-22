Rain triggers a flood of steaming muck near Arizona wildfire. Officials warn it can happen again

(CNN) Emergency officials are warning people to watch out for flash floods in areas scorched by Arizona's Bighorn Fire.

Who had this on their 2020 hellscape bingo card? pic.twitter.com/fUNvIVS7aw — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 16, 2020

At first, the advancing floodwaters look like a slow-moving, black blob moving toward the camera like a creature in an old-fashioned monster movie. The water rushes past in seconds, carrying ash and steaming debris.

Debris flows like this are one of the most dangerous hazards after a wildfire because they can occur with little or no warning, according to the US Geological Survey's California Water Science Center

