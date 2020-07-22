Former New Jersey Starbucks employee arrested for allegedly spitting in police officers' drinks

(CNN) A former New Jersey Starbucks employee has been arrested after allegedly spitting in the drinks of law enforcement officers, according to a news release.

Kevin A. Trejo, 21, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition, according to a release from Park Ridge Police.

As of Tuesday evening, CNN was not able to identify or contact Trejo's legal counsel for comment.

Police received information that an employee at a Park Ridge coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of officers that patronized the shop, and an investigation confirmed that information, the release said.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the management of the establishment in the release for their cooperation and said the incident appeared to be isolated and only involved Trejo.

