Stanley Robinson, former UConn basketball star, found dead at 32

(CNN) Stanley Robinson, a former star forward for the University of Connecticut's basketball team, has died, the school announced on Wednesday.

He had turned 32 just last week.

Robinson, who led the Huskies to dozens of wins between 2006-2010, passed away suddenly on Monday evening at his home in Birmingham, Alabama, according to a news release. His cause of death was not immediately known. The Hartford Courant reported that his body was found by his mother.

"I am truly heartbroken," Robinson's coach at UConn, Jim Calhoun, said in a statement. "Stanley was such a beautiful person, caring and giving. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world."

"He was not only loved by his teammates, but everybody who met Sticks liked him. He will always be a Husky," Calhoun added.

The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley "Sticks" Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley's family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020

