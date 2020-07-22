The Satanic Temple is offering 'Devil's Advocate Scholarship'

(CNN) The Satanic Temple wants to help high school graduates pursue higher education with its "Devil's Advocate Scholarship."

The organization, which fights for a separation between religion and pubic affairs, will sift through submissions from 2020 graduates and award two winners $500 in scholarship money.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a creative response in the form of an essay, poem, work of art or film answering one of two questions.

One asks what applicants have done to promote the temple's tenets and mission. The other asks for a description of a teacher who "crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school."

The scholarship application period opened Monday. Malcom Jarry, the organization's co-founder, told CNN on Wednesday that 50 applications had been received.

