Nurses planted more than 160 pairs of shoes on the Capitol lawn to remember colleagues who've died from coronavirus

(CNN) Over 160 pairs of white nursing clogs lined the lawn facing the US Capitol on Tuesday in memory of the nurses who've died during the coronavirus crisis.

The shoes were set there by members of National Nurses United, the largest union for registered nurses in the US. At the vigil, the nurses implored the Senate to pass the HEROES Act , a sweeping $3 trillion bill proposed by Democrats that would, among many other measures, increase production for personal protection equipment that hospitals need to treat coronavirus patients.

National Nurses United says the bill, which also would provide direct payments to Americans and funding for state and local governments, could save patients' and nurses' lives.

Nurses hold signs of nurses who've died from coronavirus at a public vigil in front of the US Capitol.

As of Tuesday, 164 nurses had died due to the coronavirus, according to National Nurses United. Some of them, as Sims said in her speech on the lawn of the Capitol, died at the same hospitals where they worked.