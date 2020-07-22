This mom donated her lottery winnings to a wounded police officer. Now the community is paying her back

(CNN) When struggling single mom Shetara Sims won $100 on the lottery she decided to donate it all to the family of a police officer who had been shot in the line of duty.

Sims did so despite her own money worries. Like many Americans impacted by coronavirus-related furloughs and layoffs, she had recently lost her job.

The lifelong Kansas City, Missouri, resident said she was down to her last $7 when she found a dollar bill in a grocery store parking lot. She used it to buy a lottery ticket, winning $100.

Sims' 12-year-old daughter, Rakiya Edmonson, suggested that rather than keep the money, they donate it to the family of a Kansas City police officer who had been wounded in the line of duty.

The officer's plight was a reminder of their own experience with personal tragedy. Rakiya's sister, Sims' eldest daughter, was killed in 2012, CNN affiliate KMBC reported.

