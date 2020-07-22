MLB fans' boos and cheers will influence game atmosphere at spectator-less stadiums

(CNN) Major League Baseball is preparing to begin the 2020 season Thursday without fans in the stands.

However, you may still be able to cheer, clap or boo players and teams in real time during the season.

MLB is launching a new feature called Cheer at the Ballpark that allows fans to participate virtually from the comfort of their own homes, the league told CNN. All they need is a phone or computer with a web browser to participate through its website, Gameday app or through a social media link, according to a report by ESPN

Fans will be presented with three reaction icons that can be used to indicate cheering, booing or clapping. The cheering feature will pop up along with the Gameday score graphic, according to ESPN

The feature will be limited at first, with only a few "cheerable" games available each day. MLB says that it will be available for more games as the season progresses.

