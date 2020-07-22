(CNN) The former Minneapolis police officer who was charged in George Floyd's death and his estranged wife face nine felony income-tax charges, according to the Washington County, Minnesota, attorney.

Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie, did not file income tax returns in the state for some years and underreported income for others, according to court records.

Each count carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine of $10,000.

Derek's attorney had no comment on the charges, while Kellie's did not respond to CNN's emailed requests for comment.

The investigation began in June 2020 and involved the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said in a release.

Read More