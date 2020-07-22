New York's Planned Parenthood will remove founder's name over her views on eugenics

(CNN) If Margaret Sanger sounds familiar, it's because you might encountered her in history class.

A nurse and educator, Sanger opened in 1916 the first birth control clinic in the United States, which was illegal at the time. Her arrest and conviction led to a court ruling said that physicians could prescribe contraceptives to women for medical reasons. In 1923, Sanger opened a new clinic staffed by female doctors which eventually became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) announced that it would be removing Sanger's name from their Manhattan Health Center.

"The removal of Margaret Sanger's name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood's contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color," said Karen Seltzer, the chair of PPGNY's board. "Margaret Sanger's concerns and advocacy for reproductive health have been clearly documented, but so too has her racist legacy."

