A typo on a death certificate exposes a man allegedly trying to avoid prison

(CNN) A Long Island man allegedly created a fake death certificate to avoid being sentenced for unrelated charges but a typo on the certificate gave him away, prosecutors said.

Robert Berger, 25, was charged Tuesday with offering a false instrument for filing, according to the Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Berger was previously charged with fourth-degree possession of stolen property in December 2018 and third-degree attempted grand larceny in June 2019, and pleaded guilty to both charges, according to a press release from Singas' office

He was due to be sentenced on October 22, 2019. But at the sentencing hearing, Berger's former attorney, Meir Moza, said Berger had died, according to the district attorney's office.

Moza gave the court a copy of Berger's alleged New Jersey death certificate on October 28, the office said, which Berger's fiancé provided. The certificate said Berger had died by suicide and listed the cause of death as suffocation.

