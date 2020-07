The Sierra Club vows to face a history of White supremacy and racism, starting with founder John Muir

(CNN) The Sierra Club announced it will address its racist early history in a series of blog posts, including some words and actions of its founder, renowned conservationist John Muir.

Michael Brune, Sierra Club's executive director, in a letter posted on the organization's website, spells out some of the issues with Muir and vows to face White supremacy in its past.

"The Sierra Club is a 128-year-old organization with a complex history, some of which has caused significant and immeasurable harm," the letter said. "We must also take this moment to reexamine our past and our substantial role in perpetuating white supremacy."

At @SierraClub, we understand that the struggles to protect people and our environment cannot be separated, and it is our responsibility to use our power to help abolish racism, which is destroying lives and the planet. Read more about our transformation: https://t.co/DW9SsspLup — Michael Brune (@bruneski) July 22, 2020

Muir and other members' racist history

Brune starts by pointing out that while Muir's influence on environmentalism cannot be denied, the organization views some of his friendships as concerning.

