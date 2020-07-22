Baseball is back. And it looks a lot different
Updated 7:39 PM ET, Thu July 23, 2020
Major League Baseball started its season Thursday night, four months after Opening Day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, are hosting the New York Yankees in the season-opening game. Later Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants.
For the past few weeks, teams have been preparing for this 60-game abbreviated season that will look very different than what they're used to.
Games will be played without fans,