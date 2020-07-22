Alex Brandon/AP The Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees line up on the field prior to Major League Baseball's season-opening game on Thursday, July 23. Baseball is back. And it looks a lot different

Major League Baseball started its season Thursday night, four months after Opening Day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, are hosting the New York Yankees in the season-opening game. Later Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants.

For the past few weeks, teams have been preparing for this 60-game abbreviated season that will look very different than what they're used to.

Games will be played without fans,