Third Fort Hood soldier found dead near Texas base in the last month

(CNN) US Army officials have identified a soldier found dead less than 20 miles from the Fort Hood Army base in Killeen, Texas, Fort Hood media officials said Tuesday.

Private Mehjor Morta, 26, is the third Fort Hood soldier to be found dead in the past month and at least the seventh since the start of 2020, according to previous CNN reporting.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it's still investigating Morta's cause of death.