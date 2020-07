Third Fort Hood soldier found dead near Texas base in the last month

(CNN) US Army officials have identified a soldier found dead less than 20 miles from the Fort Hood Army base in Killeen, Texas, Fort Hood media officials said Tuesday.

Private Mehjor Morta, 26, is the third Fort Hood soldier to be found dead in the past month and at least the seventh since the start of 2020, according to previous CNN reporting.

On June 30, investigators discovered human remains later identified as Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. On July 1, the soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself after police confronted him . Earlier in June, authorities found the body of Private 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales, who went missing last year while driving in Killeen.

Morta, originally of Pensacola, Florida, was discovered unresponsive on Friday near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Fort Hood officials said in a release

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it's still investigating Morta's cause of death.