Cincinnati Reds players, including 6-time All-Star Joey Votto, kneel during National Anthem

(CNN) Before they went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7, the players of the Cincinnati Reds lined up along the first-base line for the National Anthem. Most of the team remained standing, but four players, including star first baseman Joey Votto, knelt.

Reds teammates Mike Moustakas, Cody Reed and Sal Romano stood Tuesday night, but placed their hands on the shoulders or backs of their kneeling teammates as a show of solidarity.

"The standing and kneeling, represents how much each individual on this team cares," Reds manager David Bell said in his postgame availability, according to ESPN.

Read More