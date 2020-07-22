Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

(CNN) James Charles Evers, the older brother of civil rights icon Medgar Evers, died in Mississippi Wednesday morning of natural causes, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told CNN. He was 97.

Known to many as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, the Mississippi NAACP leader who was killed by a sniper in 1963.

Charles Evers is cheered outside his campaign headquarters after he was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi, in 1969.

Charles Evers was considered one of the pioneers of the civil rights movement. He became the NAACP's state voter registration chairman in 1954, and after his brother's death, Charles Evers took over his leadership roles and began drives to register Black voters.

In 1969, Charles Evers made history when he was elected mayor of Fayette, becoming the first Black mayor in Mississippi.

In this undated image, Sen. Ted Kennedy talks with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., left, and Charles Evers, then the Mississippi NAACP field director, in Jackson.

"Rest In Peace, Charles Evers," tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves . "He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and so many Mississippians. His memory will always be cherished and honored."

