The Boston Red Sox put up a Black Lives Matter billboard over the Massachusetts Turnpike

(CNN) The Boston Red Sox are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The phrase "Black Lives Matter" -- written in the baseball team's font -- has been placed on the massive billboard that runs alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike by Fenway Park.

The billboard, operated by the Red Sox Foundation, is a recent installation, according to CNN affiliate WCVB

"Recognizing that we have work to do ourselves, we wanted to show that we stand with those who are working to achieve racial equity," Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Curran and the Red Sox Foundation did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

