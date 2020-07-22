Preliminary magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

(CNN) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.

"Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow quake," CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. "That's important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength."

A tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warning is in effect for south Alaska and the Alaska peninsula -- Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.