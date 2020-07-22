UK announces deal to change diplomatic immunity rules after Harry Dunn death

London (CNN) The UK government says it has reached a deal with the United States to change the diplomatic immunity rules that meant an American woman charged with causing the death of a British teenager in a road accident has not had to return to face trial.

The UK and US agreed to revise an "anomaly" that allowed Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a former US diplomat, to leave Britain after 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced Wednesday.

"It's important that we have now agreed with the US new arrangements that have closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the heartbreaking case of Harry Dunn. The new arrangements mean it could not happen again," Raab said.

Charlotte Charles, mother of the British teenager who was killed in a car crash on his motorcycle, at a news conference in New York City in October.

"I know these changes won't bring Harry back, and I appreciate the pain and suffering the family are still going through, but I hope this may bring some small measure of comfort to them, because I know they want to prevent any other family going through the same ordeal they have," he added.

Sacoolas, the driver of the car that killed motorcyclist Dunn, claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash outside RAF Croughton, a central England military base controlled by the US Air Force. According to police, the vehicle that hit Dunn's motorbike was driving on the wrong side of the road.

