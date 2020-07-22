Giants manager says 'nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests' after Trump criticizes team for kneeling during national anthem

(CNN) San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler responded Tuesday to criticism from President Donald Trump after he and members of the team took a knee during the national anthem before a game this week.

"My response is I don't see it as disrespect at all,'' Kapler said.

"I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting," Kapler said.

Kapler knelt alongside multiple Giants players during the anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants' posted a video of its team members kneeling on the team's official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter."

